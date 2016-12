Fargo Police Search For Casey’s Armed Robbery Suspect

Man Wore A Mask And Demanded Money Late Tuesday Night

by TJ Nelson

Fargo Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store.

Take a look at the surveillance snapshot and see if you recognize the suspect.

The masked man walked into Casey’s at 2202 25th Street South around 10:30 Tuesday night, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money.

The employee cooperated and handed over an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect fled from the store in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize the suspect, call police.