Health Matters: Early Lung Screening

FARGO, N.D.

by Shiina LoSciuto

Lung Cancer is the leading cancer killer in America.

New technologies are helping detection come earlier.

Last fall Essentia Health West Region took part in an early lung cancer screening program.

The screening proved more successful than a simple ex–ray in catching lung cancer.

90% of lung cancer is linked to smoking cigarettes.

“Lung cancer is normally fatal. Because by the time people start to have symptoms of lung cancer it’s more of a palliative care approach versus a cure approach,” said Gabrielle Poss, RN.

The Lung cancer screening is more detailed than an X–ray.

And it’s easier than ever.

“It takes all of about ten seconds to complete. There is no fasting involved. There is no IV’s,” said Poss.

It’s a low dose CT scan that will show nodules.

About one out of four lung exams result in having to take further tests.

Some nodules are common, but others can be cancerous.

That’s why it’s important to get screened.

“What this scan is doing is catching the cancer before people have symptoms of cancer,” the lung patient navigator stresses.

This test is recommended once a year for people who fall into the following categories:

“55–77 years old, they are either a current smoker or a former smoker that has quit smoking less than 15 years ago. They have a 30 pack smoking history. What that means is one pack for thirty years, Two packs for 15 years,” said Poss.

At Essentia Health, it’s already made a difference.

“We have seen an increase in smoking cessation within our clinics, when you are a smoker and you get diagnosed with lung cancer it should scare you,” said Poss.

It doesn’t hurt to ask your physician for that extra step.

“If you can catch cancer sooner I think that it gives you more of a chance of survival. Also, it was one of my family members I would urge them to go in and get tested,” Poss said.

Doctors remind you that the best way to prevent lung cancer is to stop smoking.

425 patients have been screened so far at Essentia.

10 of those high risk patients are now receiving oncology treatments, thanks to this technology.