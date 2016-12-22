Johnson, Reyes Earn More All-America Honors

Bison OL, UND Safety Selected as Best at Position

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU Athletics

North Dakota State left guard Zack Johnson was selected to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association (FCS ADA) All-America Team announced Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The fourth annual award recognizes the top student-athletes from FCS institutions at 11 different positions. Voting was conducted by a national panel of media and sports information directors.

From the 11 players selected, a national Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year will be announced at a later date and recognized at the NCAA Division I football championship game in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 7.

Previous award winners from NDSU were left tackle Billy Turner in 2013, defensive end Kyle Emanuel in 2014, Joe Haeg in 2014 and 2015, and Ben LeCompte in 2015. Emanuel was the National Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

2016 FCS ADA ALL-AMERICA TEAM

QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State

RB – Chase Edmonds, Fordham

WR – Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

TE – Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

OL – Zack Johnson, North Dakota State

K – Griffin Trau, Richmond

DL – Karter Schult, Northern Iowa

LB – Dylan Cole, Missouri State

DB – Cole Reyes, North Dakota

P – Miles Bergner, South Dakota

RS – Darius Hammond, Charleston Southern