Leonard Man Arrested For Convenience Store Burglary

Broke Into M & M Convenience

by TJ Nelson

A man has been arrested for a burglary at a convenience store in Leonard, North Dakota.

Matthew Groom, 26, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Cass County deputies responded to an alarm at M & M Convenience around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Their investigation led them to a nearby apartment complex where Groom was taken into custody.

A woman was also questioned but not arrested.

Officers recovered items stolen from the store inside their apartment.