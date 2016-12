Man Shot In The Face, Could Be Charged

Waubun Man Was At A Residence In Callaway

by TJ Nelson

A man is rushed to the hospital in Detroit Lakes then transferred to Fargo after shooting himself in the face.

The Becker County Sheriff says 38-year-old William Keezer of Waubun has non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows Keezer was at a residence in Callaway early Wednesday morning with a firearm when the shooting happened.

Formal charges are pending against Keezer.

Authorities believe this is an isolated case and there is no threat to the public.