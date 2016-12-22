Nichole’s Fine Pastry in Fargo prepares For Christmas

People all around the F–M area are getting their last minute Christmas desserts.

by Jackie Kelly

“It always seems like through Thanksgiving through Christmas it’s generally busy,” Said Nichole Hensen, the owner of the shop. “But of course the last two weeks before Christmas are probably extra busy.”

Customer Lauri Moreno said, “we’re having our Christmas potluck today and I was too lazy to cook, I was too busy cooking for my family and I decided to just buy bars for everybody at work.”

Nichole’s Fine Pastry offers many different holiday favorites such as pecan pie, cranberry walnut tarts, and gingerbread cookies. The shop even offers some European classics with an American twist.

“So we do as close to as they do in Europe as we can, but I’m sure there are differences,” Nichole said, “I was just in Italy and I recognized some of the recipes we made here and I could tell from tasting they were slightly different.”

Nichole says that picking up desserts can relieve some of your holiday stress, “we’re using really good ingredients, my staff puts a lot of love and care into what we make, and I also think it takes the burden off of you at home if you don’t have time to bake you can come here and we’ll take care of it for you.”

Nichole’s Fine Pastry will close at two p.m. on Christmas Eve and will open back up on January fourth.