Three Men Are Arrested For Assault At Moorhead Apartment

Assault Happened Late Tuesday Night

by TJ Nelson

Three people have been arrested for an assault last night in south Moorhead.

Miguel Flores, 21, of Moorhead, Kevin Hernandez, 28, and Marcus Hernandez, 32, both of Dilworth, face charges of burglary, assault and use of a replica firearm.

Police responded to a call at 511 32nd Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on reports two people had been assaulted in an apartment building.

The victims said the men came into their apartment, displaying guns.

No shots were fired.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.