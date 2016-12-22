UND Women Come Back at San Diego

Fighting Hawk Women Erase Late Deficit for 3rd Win in 4th Try

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND Athletics

SAN DIEGO– North Dakota used a late 9-0 run to take the lead and then a pair of blocked threes in the final possession to seal it in a 65-61 win at San Diego Wednesday evening in the non-conference finale. UND handed the Toreros, who went 25-8 last season, their first home loss of the season (5-1).

UND (5-6) was led in scoring with 12 from Makailah Dyer, who didn’t score until nearly eight minutes into the third quarter. She added a big three late in the game and helped salt the game away with a free throw in the closing seconds. Lexi Klabo scored 11 points in the second half and was one rebound shy of her third double-double with nine rebounds on the night. Chastity Franklin chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and three steals while Bailey Strand nailed three triples in the victory.

“I’m proud of this team and these coaches,” UND head coach Travis Brewster said. “It was a team effort on the defensive side. We worked and we worked and we worked. It was beautiful to see. We were getting the extra pass and the good looks on offense down the stretch.”

North Dakota (5-6) opens Big Sky Conference play at home next Thursday against Portland State. Tip time is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.