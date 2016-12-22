UPDATE: Man Did Not Shoot Himself In The Face, Could Still Be Charged

Waubun Man Was At A Residence In Callaway

by TJ Nelson

It appears a man did not shoot himself in the face after all.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office has put out an updated statement that says 38-year-old William Keezer’s gunshot wound to his face was “not” self-inflicted.

They did not say who shot Keezer or how it happened.

But they do say charges are pending against Keezer.

They are not anticipating charges against any other individual at this time.

The Waubun man was taken to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Callaway early Wednesday morning.