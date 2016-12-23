Downtown Fargo Ice Rink Opens For the Winter

FARGO, N.D.

by Nick Broadway

The downtown ice rink is open for the winter season.

Visitors strapped on their skates and enjoyed the freshly groomed ice for free.

This year, they expanded the size of the rink and brought in a warming house and fire pit.

Officials say they got calls from several people throughout the past few weeks asking when it will be open.

They’re happy so many people are this excited.

“If they haven’t seen it, come on down. Grab your skates, it’s a great opportunity to get some exercise, but more importantly enjoy what a beautiful place we have here in Fargo,” said Fargo Park District executive director Joel Vettel.

Vettel says the downtown ice rink will stay open as long as the weather allows.