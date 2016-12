Emergency Food Pantry Is Running Out Of Food

Donations Can Be Dropped Off At 1101 4th Avenue North In Fargo

by TJ Nelson

The Emergency Food Pantry serving Cass and Clay Counties is feeling the “pinch.”

The executive director says the panty is seeing record demand for help.

In the first 10 months of the year, they served more people than all of 2015.

As a result, the pantry’s food supplies have dwindled. Food and monetary donations are needed to cover needs the remainder of this month and into January.

Non-perishable food can be dropped off at the Emergency Food Pantry at 1101 4th Avenue North in Fargo.