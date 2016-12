Heitkamp “Likely” To Stay In The U.S. Senate

Met With President-Elect Donald Trump Earlier This Month

by TJ Nelson

The odds of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp being appointed agriculture secretary by President-Elect Trump appear to be dwindling.

In an interview on KFGO’s “News and Views”, Heitkamp was asked whether she intends to remain in the Senate.

She said “it’s likely that that’s going to be the outcome from all of this”.

Heitkamp met with Trump earlier this month in New York.

Following the meeting, she was mentioned as being a top contender for the ag secretary appointment.

Heitkamp says her work in the Senate is “incredibly challenging” and says she’s honored to serve.