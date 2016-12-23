Man With “Police Lives Matter” Sign Returns To Fargo Police Station

FARGO, N.D.

by Nick Broadway

A West Fargo man who spent part of the year holding a “police lives matter” sign in front of the Fargo police station is back.

Nick Barth’s sign reads, “Thanks Fargo Police for all your work this year.”

Barth says he gets mostly positive responses but also gets a small amount of negative responses.

With many calling for police reform in light of things like the Black Lives Matter movement, Barth says our own men and women in blue are doing great work.

“They need to look at the police then and see what they do. Every day they lay their lives on the line so we need to appreciate them and they’re all awesome,” Barth said.

Barth began holding these signs up back in February.