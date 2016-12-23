Minnesota Family Included In $50 Million IKEA Settlement

Three Children Killed By Falling Dressers

by TJ Nelson

Three families, including the family of 2-year-old Ted McGee of Apple Valley, say IKEA is agreeing to pay $50 million because their toddlers died when the company’s dressers tipped over on them.

The tentative settlements involve the deaths of 2-year-olds in Apple Valley; West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Snohomish, Washington.

The Swedish home furnishings retailer has recalled millions of chests and dressers because of concerns the furniture can tip over when the drawers are opened.

The families’ lawyers say IKEA will also make donations to children’s hospitals.