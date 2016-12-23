Moorhead Ice Skating Rinks Open

Get ready for some fun on the ice!

by Jake Stofan

MOORHEAD, Minn.

Fargo outdoor skating rinks opened yesterday, but now it’s Moorhead’s turn.

It’s the first day open for eight outdoor rinks and adjoining warming houses in Moorhead.

Unfortunately, it was a bit too warm for the ice to be in pristine condition, but that didn’t deter everyone from coming out and having some fun.

“Yeah, I don’t know I waited around all summer, waiting to get to get out on the ice and check it every day. Once they start flooding it you know it’s nice that it’s finally open and you can get in the warming house. Not so much that you need to today,” says Moorhead local, Shane Bubsy.

For rink hours and locations click this link.