Sanford Mystery Bears Delivered: Emma’s New Friend

A mystery sender can’t “bear” the thought of an unhappy child on Christmas.
13 month old Emma is now the proud owner of a handmade bear thanks to an anonymous donor.
She is in the hospital for a bone marrow deficiency that makes her much smaller than other infants her age.
For the last 20 years, a box has been sent to Sanford’s Children Hospital right before Christmas.
A note reads just one simple request-“please give to a child in need.”
There are no clues about who the donor is, but the return box says it’s from Horace.
“No matter what happens in your life, there will always be doctors and nurses that are there to help. So this bear means a lot to us. It means that no matter what happens in her life we will never be alone because we will always have Sanford,” said Tijera Frech, Emma’s mom.
The hospital received 2 bears this year, in the past they have been sent up to 7.
