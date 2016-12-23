Woodrow Wilson Apartments Begin Pre-Leasing

by Shiina LoSciuto

You’ve probably driven by the old Woodrow Wilson High School in Fargo.

The building will soon be home to new lessons of life.

Woodrow Wilson High School has anchored the corner of 4th Ave North and University since 1917.

“This building was put on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2012,” said Adrienne Olson, Communication Manager with Kilbourne Group.

The school itself then changed locations, and a new opportunity moved in.

“Now we are able to take that building and re-purpose it into something new. We’re able to find out the community needs right now and use the same building with the same structure and bring it back to life,” said Olson.

Both the school turned apartment and the newly built complex next to it will have nearly 100 units available.

The old school building wasn’t quite ready for KVRR to see, it will be ready for residents in June of 2017.

The property manager showed off the second complex that has all the similar qualities.

The newer building, will be moving people in starting February.

“It will have the refurnished hardwood floors, like the classic hardwood floors from the old Woodrow Wilson school,” said Logan Ackerman, property manager.

A lot of the materials used to build will be ones applied in the early 1900’s to keep its historic value.

“I have a lot of interest in the three bedroom from a couple. His wife actually used to teach at the old Woodrow Wilson High School. That’s why they are so interested in it and they wanted to get in right away,” Ackerman said.

Both apartments will be pet friendly.

To schedule a tour, you can call 701-566-9769.