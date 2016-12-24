Dispute Leads to Alleged Christmas Eve Murder

One man is in jail and another dead after an early morning dispute at a Fargo home.

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D.

In the early hours of this morning, a tragedy unfolded in a Fargo neighborhood.

A domestic dispute ending in the alleged murder of a 26–year–old Fargo man.

Police responded to a call at this home at about 4:20 am.

When they arrived, they found two men and a woman.

One of the men had suffered a stab wound in the chest and was transported to the ER before ultimately dying from the injury.

“The officers detained the remaining male who is identified as the suspect and the female for questioning,” says Deputy Chief Joe Anderson of the Fargo Police Department.

Police say 31–year–old Timothy L. Porter is being accused of murder.

As the investigation moves forward, police say that charge may be subject to change.

The stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute between the two men who police describe as acquaintances.

Police say they won’t be releasing the name of the victim.

“The victim’s family has been notified and the family has invoked their rights pursuant to Marsy’s Law,” says Deputy Chief Anderson.

Neighbors say news of this Christmas Eve tragedy came as a shock to many of them as they think of this as a pretty safe neighborhood.

“I really wasn’t sure what was going on.

I just woke up and was on my way to the grocery store and I noticed there were a bunch of cop cars by the house,” says neighbor Jenna Gisvold.

Gisvold says she was shocked when she heard police were there because of a possible murder.

“There’s a lot of friendly people around here and nobody expected anything like this,” says Gisvold.

She says despite the unfortunate event, she still feels safe in her neighborhood.

Police say they’re still investigating what the dispute was over and whether or not drugs or alcohol may have been involved.