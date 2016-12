Ex-Wham! And Solo Singer George Michael Dead at 53

Sold 100 Million Albums Over Four Decades

by TJ Nelson

One of the biggest hit-makers of the 1980’s and 90’s has died.

Ex-Wham! and solo singer George Michael has died at the age of 53, according to his publicist.

He is said to have “passed away peacefully at home” in England.

The pop star sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

His family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.