Fargo Man Arrested After Losing Control of His Car on I-29

Drunken Driving Charge

by TJ Nelson

A Fargo man was jailed in Wahpeton on a drunken driving charge after a crash on I-29 at the Dwight exit.

It was Saturday night when 27-year-old Jusu Kamara lost control of his car. It rolled and landed upright.

Kamara was arrested for DUI.

A 30-year-old passenger from Williston was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A third person in the car suffered minor injuries.