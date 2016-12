No Travel Advised In Much of the KVRR Viewing Area, Some Roads In N.D. Are Closed

Road Maps Updated as of 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day

by TJ Nelson

Travel is tough in North Dakota right now. NOT ADVISED in much of the state, I-94 CLOSED Jamestown and west. Highway 83 CLOSED between Bismarck and Minot.

Travel is NOT ADVISED in much of Northwest Minnesota. Roads are Patchy around Moorhead and covered with ICE around Detroit Lakes, etc.

Stay with KVRR for updates throughout the storm.