Two People Walking On Highway 29 Are Hit, One Killed

Becker County, Minnesota - Updated With Names

by TJ Nelson

ambulance

A Christmas morning tragedy in Becker County.

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after getting hit while walking on County Highway 29, 5 miles north of Frazee.

The sheriff’s office tells us Alexis Birky, 20, of Frazee was behind the wheel of the car that hit two people around 6 a.m.

Kitti McLaughlin, 18, of Audubon died at the scene.

Mauricio Guerra,24, of Frazee was taken to a Fargo hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor for the driver, who was not hurt.

