Fargo Man Facing Murder Charges

by Joe Radske

A Fargo man has been charged with murder in a weekend stabbing.

Timothy Porter, 31, is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Derek Bjarnason once in the chest with an 18-inch samurai-style knife with a 10-inch blade early Saturday morning.

Police say Porter admitted to stabbing Bjarnason during a fight. They say Porter told them that he pulled a samurai style knife from between cushions on his couch as Bjarnason was punching him.

He said both men had been drinking.

A woman at the home on 17th Avenue South supports Porter’s claim that he was assaulted by Bjarnason and Porter had a swollen lip and was bleeding from his mouth.