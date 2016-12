LIVE: More Than A Princess: A Superfan’s Take On Carrie Fisher

Iconic Actress Died Tuesday At Age 60

by Adam Ladwig

Adam Ladwig talks to Emily Beierle, a member of the Rebel Legion, about why Carrie Fisher transcended both Star Wars and Hollywood.

The actress, best-known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died Tuesday at age 60 four days after suffering a heart attack.