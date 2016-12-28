Road Conditions Prevented Quicker Power Outage Relief

The Otter Tail Power Company says about 20 communities in the Stutsman County area were without power after the holiday storm hit

by Nick Broadway

JAMESTOWN, N.D.

The Otter Tail Power Company says about 20 communities in the Stutsman County area were without power after the holiday storm hit.

They say road conditions were the biggest problem.

After the storm, road obstructions and low visibility prevented power repair workers from getting to where they needed to go.

When asked about rural areas, Stephanie Hoff says they first focus on fixing the areas which make the most impact.

“It does sound intuitive that the first place you would go would be the area with the greatest population,” said Hoff, who is the Public Relations Manager with the Otter Tail Power Company. “What we really need to be thinking about is that the first place we go needs to be the place that’s going to have the farthest reach.”

They say power was restored to the Jamestown area at about 10:30 Monday night.