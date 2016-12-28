Roads May be Open; NDDOT, MNDOT Still Urge Caution

Some roads are still covered with ice in areas and travelers are asked to drive with caution in North Dakota and Minnesota

by Erin Wencl

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened all major roadways and has lifted the no travel advisories throughout the state but road officials still want you to drive with caution when it comes to venturing out.

This includes I-94 between Dickinson and Jamestown.

Authorities lifted no travel advisories for the Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City and Grand Forks areas.

Minot International Airport canceled the first three flights early this morning but resumed operations by noon.

In Minnesota, MINN-DOT reports I-94 from Moorhead to the Twin Cities still has sections of roadways covered with ice and asks drivers to be cautious.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says their operations are back to normal after high winds caused several delays Monday.

The 40 to 50 mile per hour winds caused the airport to close down runways which then caused several delays and cancellations.

The flights affected the most were from Minot and other North Dakota cities, who were hit hard with the storm.