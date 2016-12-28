Rural West Fargo House Fire Caused by Blowtorch

Firefighters say a man using a blowtorch to melt ice on his rural West Fargo house set it on fire.
West Fargo and Harwood Fire Departments responded to the home at 6425 13th Street North after receiving reports of smoke coming from the walls.
Firefighters say the fire was a deep seeded smolder burning the insides of the frame of the house.
There were no flames visible so firefighters had to tear through walls to access the fire.
“The homeowner was using a blowtorch to get rid of ice along the step…the brick facade in front of the house and figured it wasn’t going to catch anything,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Daniel Fuller. “It’s not advisable. I haven’t seen this before so it’s new to me.”
Fuller says one firefighter cut his hand, but it is not a serious injury.
He says because the fire was caught early, the damage shouldn’t be too severe.
FARGO, N.D. After suffering a heart attack on Friday, Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60. Star Wars fans across the galaxy are mourning the loss of their Princess Leia and the Red River Valley is no… continue reading ›
JAMESTOWN, N.D. Police in Jamestown arrested a man after an overnight standoff lasting about eight hours. Officers say they thought he was armed after barricading himself inside. The front door and window are ripped out leaving the home a… continue reading ›
When it comes to IDs, Homeland Security says the Land of 10,000 Lakes is missing something. In a year, it could keep people from flying. "In about three or four years, everyone will have to have this compliance license if… continue reading ›