Valley City Loses City Attorney

The City Commission and City Attorney Russ Myhre Come to a Separation Agreement

by Erin Wencl

It’s another shake-up for Valley City.

Officials say they are officially hiring a new City Attorney.

City Attorney Russ Myhre says he will stay on for six months or until the city commission hires someone for his job.

The commission and Myhre reached an agreement with a payout of $150,000 over two years.

Former Police Chief Fred Thompson resigned earlier this month.