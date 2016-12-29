Bison Men Snap SDSU’s 34-Game Home Win Streak

Miller Stars as NDSU Starts Summit League with Win

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU Athletics – Video Courtesy MidcoSN

The North Dakota State men’s basketball trailed by 16 points with just under 15 minutes remaining in the game, but the Bison stormed back for a remarkable 80-69 victory over South Dakota State on the road at Frost Arena Wednesday night.

Entering tonight, the Jackrabbits owned the nation’s second-longest home winning streak at 34 games. The streak started after an NDSU win in Brookings on Jan. 25, 2014.

NDSU (9-5, 1-0 Summit) outscored South Dakota State 58-32 in the second half. The Bison held the Jackrabbits without a made field goal for a stretch of nearly 10 minutes, from 14:51 until 5:12 remaining in the game.

NDSU went on a 28-5 run during that time frame, turning a 53-37 deficit into a 65-58 lead.

Junior guard Paul Miller led the Bison with 21 points. Miller also tied his career-high with 10 rebounds and set a new career-high with six assists. NDSU senior Dexter Werner posted the second-best rebounding performance of his career with 14 boards.

SDSU (7-9, 0-1 Summit) was led by 24 points and eight rebounds from sophomore forward Mike Daum.

The Bison missed their first nine attempts from beyond the arc before freshman Jared Samuelson drained a three-pointer just over eight minutes into the game. The Jackrabbits closed the half on a 12-3 run to push their advantage to 37-22 at halftime.

Samuelson scored a season-high 11 points and drained three three-pointers. Bison junior A.J. Jacobson made four treys in the second half to finish with 12 points.

NDSU connected on 13-of-39 attempts from beyond the arc in the game. The 39 three-point attempts came within one of tying the NDSU school record of 40 attempts, last achieved against South Dakota State on Feb. 9, 2006.

Miller played all 40 minutes, becoming the first Bison player to do so this season. NDSU committed only eight turnovers in the game.

The Bison host Omaha at the Scheels Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.