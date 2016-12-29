Bison Women Fall in Summit League Opener vs. SDSU

NDSU Battles, but Jackrabbits Come Through Late

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU Athletics

In a game that featured 13 lead changes and nine ties, the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team fell just short of claiming victory, falling to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 69-66, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in front of 1,107 spectators inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The contest was The Summit League opener for both teams.

With the loss, the Bison fall to 2-12 overall and 0-1 in Summit League play, while the Jackrabbits improve to 10-3 on the season and 1-0 in league action.

Junior Taylor Thunstedt scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists to lead NDSU. Thunstedt also tied the NDSU career record for three-pointers made (192) with three threes in the contest. Former Bison Amanda Gehrke (1998-2002) currently shares the record with Thunstedt.

Freshman Sarah Jacobson matched her season-high with 14 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor, and fellow freshman Reilly Jacobson compiled 12 points and shot 60 percent from the field.

Senior Brianna Jones had 10 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, rounding out the Bison in double figures.

The Bison led 66-65 after Reilly Jacobson converted a layup off a Thunstedt pass with 47 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. SDSU responded, though, and took a 67-66 lead after Kerri Young netted a layup with 32 seconds remaining.

NDSU’s final two field goals in the remaining seconds were off target, securing the win for SDSU.

North Dakota State shot 43 percent from the field and 67 percent at the free-throw line. The Bison outscored SDSU in the paint, 38-26, but were outrebounded, 41-38.

Madison Guebert scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field to lead the Jacks.

The Bison continue Summit League play on Saturday, Dec. 31, when they travel to Denver, Colo., to take on the Denver Pioneers. Tip-off in Magness Arena is slated for 1 p.m. MT (2 p.m. CT).