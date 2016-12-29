Clarification Wanted Concerning Marsy’s Law

A North Dakota media lawyer says Marsy's Law is causing confusion over what information should be made public. Attorney Jack McDonald says when some information isn't made public, it can become a public safety concern. Supporters of Marsy's Law say… continue reading ›
CASS COUNTY, N.D. The sheriff's office confirms the human remains found in rural Cass County are that of a missing Minnesota woman. Michelle Newell, 45 of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota went missing this past September. Her remains were found during a… continue reading ›
A Fargo man has been charged with murder in a weekend stabbing. Timothy Porter, 31, is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Derek Bjarnason once in the chest with an 18-inch samurai-style knife with a 10-inch blade early Saturday morning. Police say… continue reading ›