Clarification Wanted Concerning Marsy’s Law

Media Attorney Says Marsy's Law is Unclear When it Comes to Release of Information

by Erin Wencl

A North Dakota media lawyer says Marsy’s Law is causing confusion over what information should be made public.

Attorney Jack McDonald says when some information isn’t made public, it can become a public safety concern.

Supporters of Marsy’s Law say it gives victims more protection and rights.

However, a Bismarck lawmaker says one police department in the state is refusing to release vehicle crash information to insurance companies due to the law.

McDonald says it may take court action to review the finer points of the new law that went into effect after the election.