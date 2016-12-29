Health Matters: Working Together During Pregnancy

by Shiina LoSciuto

The journey of pregnancy is a special time in a woman’s life.

Bringing a baby into the world can be one of the most exciting and anxious times in the life of a parent.

The Birthing Center Team at Essentia Health takes great pride in working together to help parents navigate through it all.

When you begin the journey of pregnancy, you have options to choose who primarily gives you care.

“It’s nice for the institution to offer people options because not everybody wants to see a physician,” said Dr. Stephen Linn, Essentia Health OB/GYN.

At Essentia, there are midwives, physicians and family doctors who deliver babies.

“We follow the same prenatal visits as the physician and our family practice doctors,” said Jennifer Janke, Certified Nurse Midwife with Essentia Health.

Locally, midwifery services are unique to Essentia.

“We work with low risk pregnant women in which means essentially very healthy women, who would like to pursue maybe a natural approach to their childbirth, or if not, we are there to support all forms or childbirth,” said Janke.

Although women have the option to choose one over the other, the Birthing Center acts as a team.

“We function as a backup because sometimes uncomplicated patients can become complicated,” said Dr.Linn.

Physicians are always one call away if a midwife has a problem with their patient.

However, there is always open communication between the two no matter what.

“We gather at least once a month, probably more often than that to go over the most pressing issues of the month. We also talk on a daily basis every single day,” explained Janke.

Because for everyone involved, the goal is to have a healthy mom and baby.

“There have been many sleepless nights but all in a very cohesive way, working environment. We wouldn’t be able to do anything without all of the support staff around us also,” said Janke.

Individuals working together to bring the best care.

“Pregnancy and childbirth are very intimate and to be invited into that environment is also a great honor,” said Janke.

This year, the team had even more reason to celebrate their collaborative efforts.

Essentia Health in Fargo hit a record in 2016 for the most babies ever born in a calendar year for their facility.