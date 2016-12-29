LIVE: Help A Local Choir Get To New York
Group Set To Perform At Kennedy Center
Adam Ladwig sits down live in studio with Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus president Adam Johnston.
The Choir is jetting off to share its musical gifts in New York City. Members will perform at a concert for the Tyler Clementi Foundation, a group that works to end bullying.
The group will host a Valentine’s Day fundraiser at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo to raise money for the trip.
For more information, visit the group’s website, www.fmgaymenschorus.org.