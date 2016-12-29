New Details Released in Moorhead Christmas Eve Killing

The name of the victim has been revealed in newly released court documents

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D.

Timothy Porter, the Fargo man accused of killing a man on Christmas Eve is now charged with murder.

He just had his first appearance in court.

The court appearance was brief.

“Because this is a felony, we’re not going to take any kind of plea from you today. Instead, we’re going to set the case on for your next hearing,” said District Judge, Steven E. McCullough.

Porter received a public defender and was told the maximum penalty of his charges could carry a life sentence.

After reading through Porter’s lengthy criminal history the judge set his bond.

“Bail then will be set in the amount of one million dollars cash only,” said McCullough.

Aside from what was said in the court room, new details of the case have been revealed through these court documents including the victim’s name.

The victim, 26–year–old Derek Lynn Bjarnason died of a stab wound through the heart.

Court documents state Porter reportedly told officers that Bjamason had attacked him in his home after a night of drinking.

Porter allegedly told officers he was scared of what Bjarnason might do to him and his family and grabbed a Samurai style knife with a ten inch blade and stabbed him once in the chest.

Porter is currently being held at Cass County Jail.

Porter’s next court date is set to be held on February 1st.

We’ll be bringing you more details as they’re released.