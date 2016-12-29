Pet Connection: Meet Felix

Could you be the Oscar to this Felix? Meet the adoptable Nanday conure and find out!

by Emily Welker

Felix is an adoptable Nanday conure, a small type of parrot, who’s available for adoption from CAARE, the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education right here in West Fargo. The beautiful little fellow has a lifespan of about 35 years in captivity and like all parrots needs lots of attention and environmental stimulation to live his best life in your home. Conures are bright and beautiful birds, so check out his profile to see whether Felix could be the right roommate for you in your “Furever” home!

http://www.caare.net/