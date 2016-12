Remains Found in Cass County Confirmed as Missing Vadnais Woman

Authorities say Michelle Newell was reported missing September 8th

by Erin Wencl

CASS COUNTY, N.D.

The sheriff’s office confirms the human remains found in rural Cass County are that of a missing Minnesota woman.

Michelle Newell, 45 of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota went missing this past September.

Her remains were found during a search in early December.

Timothy Barr is charged with manslaughter and is currently being held in the Cass County Jail.