Winter Storms Cause Blood Shortage in North Dakota

United Blood Services is asking for your help to make up for the lowered blood supply

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D.

United Blood Services is asking for your help over the next coming weeks.

Officials with UBS say the holiday season mixed with the recent winter storm are causing supplies to run low at blood banks around the state.

They say power outages also caused blood drives to be canceled.

While they don’t want anyone to risk their lives getting to a donation center, they are asking those who can help to make an appointment.

“Because most of these communities are all being impacted by winter storms we can’t really help each other out so anybody that is able to get out and donate can sign up for a blood drive in their community. We really are encouraging them to do that now because we are experiencing this shortage,” says Tami Kilzer with United Blood Services.

To donate, you can go to the United Blood Services Fargo office or sign up online.

To go to United Blood Services sign up page click here.