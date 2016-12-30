Bill Drafted in North Dakota Allowing Concealed Carry Without Permit

State Representative Rick Becker is looking to make North Dakota a "Constitutional Carry" state

by Jake Stofan

NORTH DAKOTA

A North Dakota State Representative wants you to be able to carry a loaded concealed firearm without a permit.

Eleven other states have implemented what are called “constitutional carry laws” while another four have adopted limited versions of the law.

In North Dakota, an open carry state, Representative Rick Becker says he doesn’t believe passing constitutional carry would make much of a difference.

“This bill allows people to do the same level of carrying as a class two without going through the process and payments and all the requirements,” said Becker.

Although gun advocates might like the idea of not having to go through such a rigorous process to conceal carry, constitutional carry could pose possible issues for law enforcement.

Falling short of endorsing or opposing the bill, law enforcement said part of the application process requires license holders to register with the BCI.

It helps police easily identify who may have a concealed fire arm.

“With them advising that this person is a concealed carry, it doesn’t necessarily get the hair on the back of your neck raised but it definitely is pertinent information to know going into any given situation,” said Sergeant Tim Briggeman with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Becker, however, disagrees.

“Police need to consider that anyone could have a weapon,” said Becker.

Law enforcement said education required to obtain the permit can be pivotal to ensuring proper concealed carry use.

“Anytime that you potentially would be giving up a training stance through past experience and training with subject matter experts on the appropriate ways to carry concealed you’re going to lose out on some knowledge that could potentially keep you out of trouble down the road,” said Briggeman.

Becker said he disagrees, again pointing out there is no proficiency training required to obtain the permit.

The bill is still in its early stages and Representative Becker is looking to gather support among other state legislators.