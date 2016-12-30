Fire Crews Respond to Another House Fire Caused by a Blowtorch

by Shiina LoSciuto

For the second time in a week, fire crews respond to a fire caused by a blowtorch.

“If you’re going to use a torch, don’t get too close to the side of your house, ” said Captain Todd Church with the Moorhead Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 307 4th Street South around 5:15 when the siding of the house caught on fire.

The owner was using a blowtorch to remove ice next to their home.

Crews spent most of the time digging behind the siding to make sure the fire was completely out.

The fire was put out within half an hour.

There were no injuries, and damage is minimal.