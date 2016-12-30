This K9 Officer Needs a Name…Can You Help?

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is Asking for Your Help Naming Their Newest Recruit

by Erin Wencl

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for…a really great name.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of their new one-year-old K9 officer and are asking for your help in giving him a name.

The pup comes to the Sheriff’s Office from Slovakia and they say he is a “very social and driven pooch”.

You can post your name idea on their Facebook page, which you can find by clicking here.

If they pick your name, you will get to meet the pup and have your photo taken with him.

Only names put on their Facebook will be considered.