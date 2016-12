Manhunt Underway For Breckenridge, MN Man

The Breckenridge Police Department says 27-year-old Matthew Allard shot a man at a home in Breckenridge Thusday night

by Joe Radske

Breckenridge, MN (KFGO) – A manhunt is underway for a Breckenridge, Minnesota man said to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 130 N. 12th St.

The victim was taken to St. Francis in Breckenridge but was later flown to a Fargo hospital.

If you have any information about the Allard’s whereabouts, contact Breckenridge police at 218-643-5506.

No other information has been released.