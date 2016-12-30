MATBUS Continues Regular Schedule for New Year’s Eve

Need a ride? MATBUS is here for you on New Year's Eve

by Shiina LoSciuto

Planning what you’ll be doing on New Year’s Eve can be a little hectic.

Getting there, doesn’t have to be.

MATBUS will continue its normal operating hours on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

The transportation service is encouraging people to use their service to safely get to and from their festivities.

It’s also suggested that you plan your rides ahead of time.

The bus will not be running on News Year’s Day since it falls on a Sunday.

“We would encourage everyone to utilize MATBUS services especially if they are trying to get around downtown with limited parking,” said Matthew Peterson, who is the Assistant Transit Director with MATBUS. “Even jumping on the LINK FM route is a great way to get downtown and be able to visit as many of your favorite spots as they might like.”

The LINK FM bus that drives between Moorhead and Fargo’s downtowns are free.

The cost to ride MATBUS is $1.50 each way.