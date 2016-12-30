Caught: Breckenridge Man In Custody After Overnight Shooting

by Jackie Kelly

UPDATE: 27 year old Matthew David Allard is in police custody. He was arrested in the Wahpeton according to KFGO Radio, 790 in Fargo-Moorhead.

Allard was taken into custody at about 2:45 p.m. Friday at a mobile home park in southeast Wahpeton, according to KFGO News reporter Gary Rogers.

Rogers says an armored SWAT vehicle was among the law enforcement vehicles at the scene of the arrest.

He says Allard was arrested without incident.

Police are looking for 27 year old Matthew David Allard after he shot a man in Breckenridge, Minnesota at 8:26 last night.

Allard fled the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and his condition is unknown at this time.

The Breckenridge Police Department considers Allard to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact the Breckenridge Police Department at 218–643–5506.