Caught: Breckenridge Man In Custody After Overnight Shooting

UPDATE: 27 year old Matthew David Allard is in police custody. He was arrested in the Wahpeton according to KFGO Radio, 790 in Fargo-Moorhead. Allard was taken into custody at about 2:45 p.m. Friday at a mobile home park in… continue reading ›
GRAND FORKS, ND The Grand Forks Police Department is providing a stay safe list for everyone in North Dakota this weekend. Looking forward to the upcoming New Year’s Eve, the Grand Forks Police Department would like to provide some safety… continue reading ›