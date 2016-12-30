Ring in the New Year with Fireworks in North Dakota

Since 2012, North Dakotans have been able to ring in the New Year with fireworks

by Shiina LoSciuto

Memory Fireworks tells KVRR that every year, more and more people walk through their doors.

They say there’s something magical about experiencing fireworks in the winter.

“The fireworks reflect off the snow,” said David Reuter with Memory Fireworks. “Things are louder and more colorful.”

If you’re a North Dakota resident, you can only buy fireworks twice a year, from June 27th to July 5th and from December 26th to January 1st.

“The big thing for New Year’s is it gets dark so early that you can set some fireworks off with your kids earlier than you could on the 4th, added Reuter. “And then still celebrate with the adults afterwards.”

But along with this fun, comes rules.

Each city has their own.

“In West Fargo, we have allowed fireworks to be shot on the 4th of July and on New Year’s Eve day from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.” said Chief Mike Reitan of the West Fargo Police.

If you’re in Fargo or Grand Forks, fireworks are not allowed to be shot off within city limits.

But even in areas that allow fireworks, you can’t just light them off anywhere.

“You’re not allowed to start fireworks on public property,” explained Reitan. “That means streets, parks and schools.”

Memory Fireworks says offering locally named sparklers like “Minot Magic” and “Fargo” is a explosion of joy to customers on it’s own.

“We have one called ‘Strasburg Super Star’, people come and say ‘Oh I’m from Strausburg’ and there’s not many people from Strasburg,” said Reuter.

For a link to the rules on fireworks, click here.