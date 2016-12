UND Women Win Big Sky Opener

Dyer Leads Hawks past Portland State

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND Athletics

Three UND players scored in double figures as the Fighting Hawks picked up a 65-61 Big Sky Conference win over Portland State Thursday evening at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Senior Makailah Dyer scored a team-high 17 while sophomore Fallyn Freije added 13 points and a career-high-tying nine rebounds in the win.

North Dakota (6-6, 1-0) will host Sacramento State Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Betty.