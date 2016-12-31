Altru’s Main Health Clinic Under Repair

Officials say all affected departments have been closed down and patients are being rescheduled

by Erin Wencl

All departments inside the now evacuated Altru Main Clinic have been temporarily relocated.

This comes after a 16 inch beam failed forcing more than 100 patients and more than 100 staff members to evacuate from the building Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they are still working on contacting all patients with appointments and letting them know where they’re being relocated.

They say many of the appointments will need to be rescheduled into the new year.

“Most of all, what is important is that everyone is safe and that’s going to continue to be our main priority,” said Dave Molmen, who is CEO of Altru Health System.

They still do not have an estimate as to when the Altru Main Clinic will reopen.