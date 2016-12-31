Click It or Ticket Campaign Ends with 2,124 Citations

The highest amount of citations came from speeding

by Erin Wencl

The North Dakota DOT says law enforcement issued more than two thousand citations during their Click It or Ticket Campaign.

Officials with NDDOT say the campaign ran from November first through December 15th and 51 law enforcement agencies participated.

They say 660 citations were given for not wearing a seatbelt and 22 were for no child restraints.

There were 904 citations given for speeding.

At least 24 people were arrested for drugs and five DUI citations were given.

There were only four citations for distracted driving.