Four Injured in Rollover in Barnes County

Law enforcement says at least two of the patients have been taken to a Fargo hospital

by Erin Wencl

Four people are hurt after a single vehicle rollover crash in Barnes County.

The Barnes County Sheriff says the driver lost control on an ice covered road and rolled the vehicle several times just after 1:30 Friday morning.

All four people inside the vehicle were ejected.

Two of the injured people were taken to Fargo for treatment.

The sheriff says they are still considering possible charges against the driver.