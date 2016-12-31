Four Injured in Rollover in Barnes County

The YMCA Helping You Jumpstart Your 2017 Healthy Resolutions
With only two days left until the New Year, the YMCA says they want to help the community get a head start on 2017 healthy resolutions. The gym… continue reading ›
Four people are hurt after a single vehicle rollover crash in Barnes County.
The Barnes County Sheriff says the driver lost control on an ice covered road and rolled the vehicle several times just after 1:30 Friday morning.
All four people inside the vehicle were ejected.
Two of the injured people were taken to Fargo for treatment.
The sheriff says they are still considering possible charges against the driver.