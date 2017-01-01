Bison Men Improve to 2-0 in Summit League Play

NDSU Takes Down Omaha 82-70

by Mike McCann

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team posted another outstanding second-half performance, pulling away for an 82-70 victory over the Omaha Mavericks on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center on campus.

For the second straight game, the Bison scored 50-plus points over the final 20 minutes, outscoring Omaha 53-42 in the second half.

NDSU junior guard Paul Miller scored a game-high 22 points. Bison senior Dexter Werner tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds – with 11 of those rebounds coming in the second half. Senior Carlin Dupree scored a season-high 18 points and led the Bison at the free throw line, making a career-best eight free throws without a miss.

NDSU improved to 10-5 overall and 2-0 in The Summit League, while Omaha fell to 7-8 overall and 0-2 in league play.

The Bison shot 56 percent from the field in the second half and made 26-of-28 at the free throw line in the game.

NDSU led 29-28 at halftime. The Bison were up 44-42 with 12:30 to play when Werner sparked a 7-0 run that changed the game. He started the run with a bucket in the paint, then hustled for an offensive rebound that extended the next NDSU possession, resulting in a three-pointer by A.J. Jacobson. After a pair of free throws by Dupree, the Bison were up 51-42 with 10 minutes remaining.

Omaha cut the margin to six points briefly at 57-51 with seven minutes to play, but a floater by Dupree and a trey from Khy Kabellis pushed the NDSU lead back to 11.

Werner is averaging 13 rebounds over the last three games, and he has double-digit boards in six of the last seven contests.

