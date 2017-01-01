Homeward Animal Shelter Gets a “Dog-Gone” Good Start to the New Year

The shelter says it's starting off the new year with an empty kennel

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D.

The Homeward Animal Shelter said it got a New Year’s miracle.

For the first time in ten years, the shelter adopted out all of its dogs. The usually noisy kennel is completely cleared out and silent. There’s still work to be done.

The shelter said it has 55 cats up for adoption.

“We do have cats as well. So we have plenty of cats right now that do need good homes so we’re hoping we can do the same thing for the cats. I doubt we’ll ever be able to clear them out completely. That would be a great, great wish,” said Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter.

To help adopt those cats and make the shelters New Year’s wish come true, go to Homeward Animal Shelter’s website by clicking here, or you can go to the shelter in person.